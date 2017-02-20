Elderly Woman Robs Store In Semmes

Meggie B’s store owner Robin Byrd was shocked when she learned that one of her customers had robbed her store. However, the real shock came when surveillance cameras inside the store revealed who the shoplifter was.

Cameras inside the store captured what appears to be an elderly woman stealing items from the store.

The store posted on their Facebook page saying quote, “So this is really hard for us to post because it still shocks me that someone of this age would be a thief.”

Byrd tells News 5 the woman walked out of her store a $100 Vera Bradley wallet and $75 worth of jewelry. A police report with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been filed. If you recognize the woman in these surveillance photos you can contact Meggie B’s at 251-649-9955 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.