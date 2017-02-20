Elderly Woman Robs Store In Semmes

Alison Spann By Published: Updated:
16640900_567439090130886_988655404246155683_n

Meggie B’s store owner Robin Byrd was shocked when she learned that one of her customers had robbed her store. However, the real shock came when surveillance cameras inside the store revealed who the shoplifter was.

Cameras inside the store captured what appears to be an elderly woman stealing items from the store.

16807089_567439133464215_5476079899021079178_n

The store posted on their Facebook page saying quote, “So this is really hard for us to post because it still shocks me that someone of this age would be a thief.”

untitled

Byrd tells News 5 the woman walked out of her store a $100 Vera Bradley wallet and $75 worth of jewelry. A police report with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been filed. If you recognize the woman in these surveillance photos you can contact Meggie B’s at 251-649-9955 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s