Computer Glitch Sends Hundreds of Delinquent Tax Notices by Mistake

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – A computer glitch sends hundreds of delinquent tax notices to Mobile County property owners by mistake. The Revenue Commissioner of Mobile County says it started when they tried to reevaluate fire fees for all property owners in the county. They wanted to make sure everyone was paying what they’re supposed to. When you get a delinquent property tax letter in the mail it’s scary. Susan Todd in Grand Bay thought her taxes were paid in full.

“And it really freaked me out,” said Todd. She says she got a delinquent notice a few weeks ago but it turned out to be an error. “It’s just all jumbled up and it’s not right how they’re handling it.” Her home is one of 1,600 properties that got delinquent notices by mistake. When the Revenue Commissioner reexamined fire fees, Kim Hastie said they found hundreds who were supposed to pay a fire fee that wasn’t charged on their last bill. The 1,600 got a polite letter asking them to pay the forgotten fee–but due to a computer vendor error, they also got a delinquent notice by mistake. Officials with the Revenue Commissioner’s office say the people caught up in this mix-up won’t have to pay fees or penalties but they will have to pay a fire fee if they owe one.

“The vendor will pay for not only the certified mail but the cost of an apology letter from the revenue commissioner herself,” lawyer for Mobile County Tyler. County officials say they are working to fix the problem and the volunteer fire departments that depend on those fees should get the money they’re owed.

Officials with the Grand Bay Volunteer Fire department say they’ve been fielding several calls from property owners who say they’re being asked to pay too much. Revenue commissioner Kim Hastie said the snafu affects property owners all across Mobile County.