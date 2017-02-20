‘Bud Light Bandit’ Strikes Again in West Mobile, This Time for Fast Food

WEST MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Remember the “Bud Light Bandit?”

16665248_1644014112570959_1643746311630214353_o-1Mobile Police say she’s still on the loose and didn’t stop at just illegally purchasing beer.

According to police, the suspect first went into the Walmart on Schillinger Road in West Mobile on February 4 and purchased at least four cases of beer on a stolen credit card.

Soon after, as we are now learning, the same suspect went into a Krystal Burger a block down the road and purchased food on the same stolen credit card.

kb4The card has since been deactivated, but the “Bud Light Bandit,” who I guess we could also call the “Burger Bandit,” is still yet to be identified and arrested.

Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to share the suspect’s image in the hopes of making an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (251) 208-7244 or (251) 208-7000.

