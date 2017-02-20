Alabama exports climb to record-high $20.6 billion last year

Related Coverage Alabama port signs agreement with Cuba

TUSCALOSSA, Ala. (AP) – The governor’s office says exports from Alabama-made products totaled nearly $20.6 billion last years.

Made in Alabama reports that the number is a record high for exports in the state. The previous record was $19.6 billion in 2012.

Alabama Department of Commerce’s Office of International Trade says exports of Alabama-made transportation products include automobiles, aircraft parts, chemicals and metals. They were shipped to 189 countries last year.

The state’s top export category last year was transportation equipment, including automobiles and parts, aircraft components and boats. Those exports climbed 15 percent to nearly $10.7 billion last year.

Other top exports were chemicals, primary metals, paper products and some types of machinery.

Commerce Department data states that Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom were top markets for Alabama-made products last year.