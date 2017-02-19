Update: Nasa Confirms Meteor Seen Across South Alabama

Related Coverage Sonic boom heard across Eastern Shore

News 5 has confirmed that Saturday nights “sonic boom” and streak of fire seen across the Eastern Shore and other places locally, was indeed a meteor shooting across the sky.

As seen on Meterologist James Spann’s Facebook Page, Below are the preliminary thoughts coming from Bill Cooke who is the lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office located in Huntsville, AL

Took a look at the eyewitness reports – there is a lot of scatter, but I was able to use a software tool developed by a colleague to derive a ground track. The fireball first appeared to the NE of Mobile and moved westerly at about 56,000 miles per hour. The best reports indicate that it broke apart above U.S. 43 north of Mobile, and the reports of sound indicate it probably penetrated fairly low into the atmosphere before fragmenting, perhaps as low as 14 miles altitude. The average brightness is that of the Full Moon, so we are probably dealing with an object a foot or two in diameter. It seemed to be moving a bit fast to produce meteorites, but as I said, there is a lot of disagreement in the accounts by the eyewitnesses; I would say it is a possible meteorite dropper, and a search of the Doppler weather radar in the area may be helpful in determining if there were meteoritic particles falling to the ground.

Below is dashcam video of the Fireball seen even in Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday night shortly after 9pm.