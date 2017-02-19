Leroy Substation Catches on Fire

By Published: Updated:

Leroy, AL- Three transformers caught on fire Sunday evening aorund 12:15 pm.

The Leroy Weather Station went live on their facebook page of the fire with visible smoke in the air.

The Co-Founder of Leroy Weather station tells us that this is the only substation for the town of Leroy and overheating may have caused the transformer substations to smoke.

Fire officals for the city say it could be between12 to 24 hours before power is restored to the city depending on damage to the transformers.

Fire crews are still curently on the scene.

leroy-fire2

(Substations are a set of equipment reducing the high voltage of electrical power transmission to that suitable for supply to consumers.)

