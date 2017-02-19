First Female African-American Apache Helicopter Pilot Speaks in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Angela Williams’ story is both a story of inspiration and a simple story of a woman accomplishing a goal. Members of her hometown church, Christian Union Primitive Baptist Church, got a chance to hear her speak this Sunday morning. It’s something she’s done many times with different groups and or veteran’s organizations. She was the first African-American female Apache Helicopter Pilot in 2000. She said she wasn’t focused on being the first. She said she was focused on doing the best job she possibly could. Williams said she hopes her story is an inspiration to others.

“And often times people ask me how does it feel to be the first African-American female pilot? My response is always the same, I don’t know any way to feel but like me. I saw a goal that I set for myself and I said nobody’s going to stop me from achieving it. So I don’t know any other way to feel but like me,” said Angela Williams during her half-hour remarks. Williams said life is not about who other people say you are. She said it’s about who God says you are.

Williams said she credits her pastor, family and church family for giving her the encouragement she needed to be a success in life and in the military.

“I appreciate everybody that’s sitting in this audience and how much you poured into my life to make me become who I am,” said Williams holding back tears. Family members and church family members say they’re very proud of what she has accomplished with guidance and mentoring.

“She has become a very progressive and productive person, she had her struggles in high school but overcame that and has become who she is now,” said Pastor Jeffrey T. Rainey.

I’ve embedded the entirety of her remarks from a Facebook Live stream below.