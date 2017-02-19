Faith Time: International Outreach

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

One of the main reasons people from other nations come to Mobile is to study at the University of South Alabama. Jim Mather has been running a group called “Friends of Internationals” for 20 years. His work tries to welcome international students into campus life at the university and community life in Mobile.

Mather talked to us this morning about how he uses ministry to some extent to help bring students in. He talks to us about welcoming international students and others whose culture and language may be different from our own.