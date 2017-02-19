Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg Spotted in Mobile

Mobile, AL- News 5 has confirmed that CEO and Co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted in Mobile.

News 5’s very own producer Audrey Micheal even saw him and his wife earlier at Serd’a Cafe Company on Royal Street this afternoon but got to star struck to snap a photo of him before he left the Cafe.

Many people are wondering what one of the richest men in America is doing in Mobile, AL.

His visit may have something to do with a 50 state tour he and his wife had planned on doing back in 2016.

These photos are from Richie Gambino’s Facebook page where he quickly snapped a photo with Zuckerberg while at the Haberdasher bar Saturday evening.

Gambino owns the Pizzeria Delphina next door at 107 Dauphin Street.

We are working to confirm more details of Zuckerberg’s visit to the Port City and will have the latest on our newscast tonight on News 5 at 5 o’clock.