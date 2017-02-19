Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Spotted in Mobile

FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Messenger app during the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. Facebook reports quarterly financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Messenger app during the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. Facebook reports quarterly financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Mobile, AL- News 5 has confirmed that CEO and Co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted in Mobile.

News 5’s own producer Audrey Michael spotted Zuckerberg and his wife earlier at Serda’s Cafe Company on Royal Street this afternoon but got too star struck to snap a photo of him before he left the Cafe.

Many people are wondering what one of the richest men in America is doing in Mobile, AL.

His visit may have something to do with a 50 state tour he and his wife had planned on doing back in 2016.

These photos are from Richie Gambino’s Facebook page where he quickly snapped a photo with Zuckerberg while at the Haberdasher bar Saturday evening.

Gambino owns the Pizzeria Delphina next door at 107 Dauphin Street.

We are working to confirm more details of Zuckerberg’s visit to the Port City and will have the latest on our newscast tonight on News 5 at 5 o’clock.

