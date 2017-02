Alabama State Troopers are reporting a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Atmore man.

83-year-old Orrie Hubert Bradford was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle along Alabama 59 when he struck a guardrail and crashed at the 55 mile marker, just south of Stockton. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

First-responders pronounced him dead on the scene. Troopers continue to investigate.