Sonic boom heard across Eastern Shore

Mobile, AL- Saturday evening around 9pm many people on social media reported seeing a fireball coming from the Daphne, Loxley area on the Eastern Shore.

People are saying they saw streaks of fire across the sky, not only on the Eastern Shore but but other local locations.

These are just a few of the comments left on WKRG Thomas Geboy’s Facebook fan page and WKRG’s Facebook Page.

The Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar told us earlier there have been no reports of any explosions anywhere, but said it was likely a sonic boom coming from a plane landing at Brookley and he says they are very common.

We also contacted the Mobile Regional Airport and they have no reports of commercial aircraft which would’ve caused the sonic boom.

We are investigating the incident and hope to learn more as information becomes available.