Inmate Death Being Investigated as a Homicide

ELMORE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate.
Prison officials say 25-year-old David Sanders was a victim of an inmate assault at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Feb 16, 2017.
Corrections officers found Sanders unresponsive in a dorm of the facility where he had been badly beaten and was medically air-lifted to a Montgomery hospital.
Sanders died from his injuries on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017.
ADOC has detained four inmates suspected in Sander’s death, who’s names have yet to be released.
The four suspects have been moved from the Elmore Correctional Facility to a maximum security prison.
Sander’s death is being investigated as a homicide.