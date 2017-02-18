GulfQuest Returns, City Officials Talk About Keeping it Viable

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

You can call it more of a soft opening than a grand opening. The doors of the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum reopen for the first time in 2017 to the general public. The museum had suddenly been shuttered in late 2016 after failing to bring in enough attendance to cover costs. There was a steady stream of people coming in while I was checking out the museum. City officials are pretty much all on the same page. What they’ve done to reduce admission prices, add a new exhibit and reduce hours isn’t enough to keep the museum viable. Mobile’s mayor said they will continue to look for solutions to keep this place open.

“There needs to be another source of revenue, other than just ticket sales. That’s why we talk about we may repurpose a part of this building for something else, we’d certainly consider that. That helps offset the operating costs. We need enough income to offset the operating costs,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Another challenge will be advertising. A board member said they have to do more to attract people from outside the greater Mobile area to give this place a visit.

