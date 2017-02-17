What’s Working: Hiring Our Heroes

Providence Hospital is the first in the area to adopt a nationwide program to help active duty military members find a job. It’s a way to help ease their transition out of the military. It is a national program called Hiring our Heroes. This is a twelve week on-the-job training program to help the person find work in the private sector.

In a few months, Sgt. First Class Nick Hatfield is retiring from a career in the Army. He says many times military members have a difficult time finding a job. “You are focused on the mission. You may be back from deployment, but you are constantly training and getting ready for the next deployment, so you don’t focus on the next step.” Hiring our Heroes is allowing him to take twelve weeks to train in the security department at Providence Hospital.

Providence Hospital Executive Chief of Operations, Jamey Greer, says the hospital is committed to veterans and is thrilled to be a part of the program. She says servicemen and women often possess traits that are very valuable to the hospital, such as being organized and loyal. “It’s a great opportunity to learn that person to see if they are going to be a good fit as well as for that serviceman to decide if this is a career in which he is interested. It’s a win-win for both.” She also hopes that other businesses will decide to adopt the program.

Funding for the program is provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. For more information, visit www.hiringourheroes.org.