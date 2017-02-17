StoryCorps in Mobile archiving local folks’ stories

The StoryCorps Airstream is currently stationed at Cooper Riverside Park with one goal in mind — getting people to talk.

StoryCorps is a national project visiting ten cities this year, Mobile through March 10.

It’s an individual organization, but it partners with National Public Radio and this endeavor will work with Alabama Public Radio.

So how does it work?

You make an appointment on StoryCorps via storycorps.org and then visit the Airstream with a coworker, friend or relative.

Once there, A StoryCorps guide will get you set up with a little paperwork and then take you into the soundproof booth, where you and your partner will have 40 minutes to talk about whatever you want.

Those conversations can be about your life, or other topics. One woman in Mobile talked about the effects of the oil spill; the mayor spoke about the city of Mobile.

Those conversations are archived and certain ones will be aired on national or local public radio.