Longhorn Steakhouse in Mobile Closed After Fire

A popular West Mobile restaurant will be closed today as they try to clean up after a fire last night.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that severely damaged the Longhorn Steakhouse on Airport Boulevard.

The first call came in just after midnight.

Two ladder trucks were used to get the firefighters to the roof where the fire was concentrated.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to put the fire out and clear the scene.

The restaurant will be closed until the damage is repaired.

