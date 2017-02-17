Governor Bentley says Impeachment Proceedings In “Limbo”

The threat of impeachment has followed Governor Bentley since last year when secretly recorded audio tapes revealed an illicit affair with senior adviser Rebecca Mason and there are claims of improperly using state resources.

Lawmakers put hearings on hold when then-Attorney General Luther Strange announced “related work” on the matter. Now a new special prosecutor has been named and there is a new effort to bring an impeachment resolution before the House for a vote. “I’m optimistic that we can get a vote before the session’s over, we’ll just have to wait and see,” said House Speaker Mac McCutcheon. “I’d like to see us deal with it as soon as we can.”

News 5 caught up with Governor Bentley after a brief talk in Orange Beach Friday afternoon and he seemed unaware of the latest developments. “I don’t know about that,” said Bentley. “I’m not really, I’m not sure about all that. I think it’s, all of that is in limbo right now.”

That special prosecutor is former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks. House Speaker McCutcheon says as soon as they can get a report from the judiciary committee, they will take a vote.