Drones Banned At Mardi Gras Parades

Pat Peterson By Published: Updated:
Drones Off Limits
Drone operators are not allowed to fly their machines over Mardi Gras parades.

FAIRHOPE, AL- The Fairhope Police Dept. is reminding Mardi Gras parade-goers to leave their drones at home.

“There are a lot of rules that the FAA has passed such as not flying over crowds, no flying over public events,” says Fairhope Police Sgt. Craig Sawyer. “Flying a drone, especially if you’re an inexperienced flyer can easily lead to property damage or injury.”

FAA regulations prohibit operators to fly drones over anyone not participating in the operation, which means these unmanned aircraft are off-limits to any of the Mardi Gras parades along the Gulf Coast.

Operators who violate FAA regulations can be fined. Anyone operating a drone that weighs more than half a pound and is over the age of 13 has to register the unmanned aircraft with the FAA.

 

