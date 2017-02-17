At 97, Local Barber Still Teaching Local Youth Career and Life Skills

At 97 years old, Issac White Sr. is still teaching, and trying to give young people a better life.
He’s been cutting hair since 1944, and opened White’s Barber College with a mission in mind.
He gives chances to everyone, waiving tuition to give the underprivileged a shot at a career of cutting hair.
Many of his students have gone on to be successful, some even after serving time behind bars.
Former mayor Sam Jones said that White is like a father figure to the youth in the community
Current Mayor Sandy Stimpson also lauded White, honoring him by declaring Feb. 17 “Issac White Day” in Mobile for his decades of community service.
Allstate recently featured White and filmed a video for their Black History Month Project.
Watch the video to see what his students had to say about his dedication.