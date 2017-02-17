At 97, Local Barber Still Teaching Local Youth Career and Life Skills

Cassie Fambro By Published: Updated:
598a92196f814375b8be71295d5fc909
At 97 years old, Issac White Sr.  is still teaching, and trying to give young people a better life.
He’s been cutting hair since 1944, and opened White’s Barber College with a mission in mind.
He gives chances to everyone, waiving tuition to give the underprivileged a shot at a career of cutting hair.
Many of his students have gone on to be successful, some even after serving time behind bars.
Former mayor Sam Jones said that White is like a father figure to the youth in the community
Current Mayor Sandy Stimpson also lauded White, honoring him by declaring Feb. 17 “Issac White Day” in Mobile for his decades of community service.
Allstate recently featured White and filmed a video for their Black History Month Project.
Watch the video to see what his students had to say about his dedication.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s