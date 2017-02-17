Accidental Shooting Leads to Man’s Arrest for Endangering Child

According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was arrested Thursday night for chemical endangerment of a child.

29-year-old Michael Hardy was arrested by Mobile Police on Old Shell Road around 6:25 p.m. Officers were on Hardy’s property Thursday night because Hardy accidentally shot himself in the hand.

After responding to the house for a report of “one shot”, the officers noticed illegal drugs in plain sight and children running next to them.

Officers took Hardy to a local hospital to treat his gunshot wound. After leaving the hospital, Hardy was arrested and sent to Mobile Metro Jail.

Hardy faces multiple charges including chemical endangerment of a child, theft of property 4th-degree, along with several traffic violations. This is not Hardy’s first stint in Mobile Metro Jail. He has been arrested eight times in Mobile County since 2008.

Mobile Police tell News Five that the children were turned over to another family member and were not harmed.