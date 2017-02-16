Truck Crashes in Foley; Four Teens Involved

Breaking News: WKRG News 5 is on the scene of a truck crash along a dirt road. A white flatbed truck crashed into a tree on River Road. Authorities say four teenagers are involved in this crash and two of them took off running from the crash scene. One was airlifted to a hospital and another teenager was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Authorities have K-9 units in the woods tracking the two teens who ran away. River Road is a dirt road connecting Baldwin County Road 12 and Keller Road. Alabama State Troopers are investigating this accident. A witness says they were driving in front of the truck and noticed it fishtailing before it crashed.

