Stolen Gun Used in Valentine’s Day Shooting of Niaa Savagee

Mobile Police say a stolen gun was used in the Valentine’s Day homicide of 15-year-old Nia Savagee.

According to police, it was taken from an unlocked vehicle at a Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

The Valentine’s Day homicide happened on the 500 block of Crenshaw Street at approximately 6:12 p.m.

Mobile Police continue to look for the male subject present at the time of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211 or Crime Stoppers 251-208-7000.

MPD WARNING FOR GUN OWNERS:

To help prevent gun-related violence and death, the Mobile Police Department urges gun owners to please secure their firearms.

Stopping criminals and other dangerous people from stealing guns takes involvement from the entire community. Gun owners who possess a firearm in their car should check to make sure it is still there. If the gun is missing, call Mobile Police immediately to report it.

Thieves generally look in the glove compartment, center console, and under the seat of the vehicle in search of a firearm. Whenever you are away from your car and choose to leave the gun in your car, remember to place the gun in a locked glove compartment or center console. If there is not a lock, the trunk may be the safest place to secure the gun.