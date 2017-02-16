The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in Destin.
The sheriff’s office says an armed subject was shot at the Days Inn at 1029 Highway 98. A bystander was also shot in the leg and had to undergo surgery. No deputies were hurt in the incident.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing.
Officer-Involved Shooting in Destin
Officer-Involved Shooting in Destin x
Latest Galleries
-
Inside Trulieve
-
Body Found in Foley
-
Ash from International Paper Explosion in Cantonment
-
Severe Weather Hits Gulf Coast Day After New Year’s
-
SLIDESHOW: President-Elect Trump’s “Thank You” Tour Hits Mobile
-
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
-
SLIDESHOW: Long Lines for NES Classic
-
Voters Head to the Polls on Election Day 2016
-
Old Brady Road in Styx River Area
-
Car Crashes into Intracoastal Waterway