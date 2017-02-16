Officer-Involved Shooting in Destin

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a motel in Destin.

The sheriff’s office says an armed subject was shot at the Days Inn at 1029 Highway 98. A bystander was also shot in the leg and had to undergo surgery. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing.

