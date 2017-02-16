Large Number of Theft Investigations in Lillian

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large number of thefts from vehicles in the Lillian community. On February 14 and 15, 2017 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office had approximately seven breaking and entering vehicles, two automobile thefts and one burglary reported in Lillian. Most of the breaking and entering cases involved vehicles in which their doors were left unlocked

The Sheriff’s Office is also aware that approximately fifteen additional breaking and entering vehicles occurred in the Elberta and Summerdale areas around February 13, 2017 which included two stolen cars out of Florida and one stolen car from Baldwin County.

Evidence has been recovered in some cases and leads in these cases are being investigated by several area law enforcement agencies. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to take a minute and remove any valuables from their vehicle and make sure to lock the doors.