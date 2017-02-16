Holman Corrections Officer Arrested for Smuggling Contraband

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a corrections officer at Holman Prison in Atmore was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband inside the facility.

64-year-old Curtis Andrews, who is from Mobile, was arrested after a K-9 Drug Unit spotted his car in the Holman Prison parking lot.

After being questioned, investigators found 179 grams of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine concealed inside several packages of clothing.

Andrews was the manager of the canteen inside the prison and had been with the Alabama Department of Corrections since 1990.

After being detained, Andrews was taken to the Escambia County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and trafficking.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when it becomes available.