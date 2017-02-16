Fatal Stabbing at Staton Correctional Facility, Lockdown Underway

An inmate fatally stabbed another inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Thursday. The facility is now on lockdown.
Department of Corrections officials say 35-year-old Grant Mickens was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and arms.
The incident happened around 9:40 am. Mickens died 10 minutes later.
The alleged attacker is 31-year-old Demetric Horsley. Authorities say he used a makeshift knife to attack Mickens. Horsley is now charged with capital murder. Horsley was already behind bars for a 2005 murder conviction out of Mobile County. Mickens was serving a 22-year-sentence for a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction out of Shelby County.
Staton is a medium custody level correctional facility designed for 508 inmates with a population of 1,382, or 272% occupancy rate.

