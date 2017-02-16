Criminal “Gang” Targeting Baldwin County Houses And Cars

Home Burglary
This is one of about 25 property crimes sheriff's deputies in Baldwin County are investigating this week.

LILLIAN, AL- A gang or group of thieves is targeting victims in Lillian, Elberta and Summerdale.

Since Valentine’s Day, 25 crimes have been reported including 22 car break-ins involving unlocked vehicles, a home burglary and two stolen cars.

The thieves are stealing cash, prescription pills, guns, purses and wallets.

Many homeowners feel like they’re being held hostage by the criminals.

Investigators believe the criminal operation is based in Escambia County, Florida. Deputies believe the gang is using the Highway 98 Lillian Bridge over Perdido Bay as their getaway.

 

