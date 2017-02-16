Car Tries to Elude Police in Pensacola

The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office pursues a stolen car in Pensacola. Deputies spot the car on Mobile Highway, They carefully follow it and attempt to make a stop. The driver refused to stop and took off. They ended up crashing the car on Clara Street in west Pensacola, right in front of our photographer’s house.Two suspects jump out of the car, make a run for it, but they are eventually caught.

There is major damage to the back of the silver Kia Soul. The front driver’s side tire is blown out.



