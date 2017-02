Breaking News: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been shot in the head at a home near the intersection of Floyd Circle and Wulff Road South. Investigators are trying to determine more about this case, but the emergency call came out around 4:00 P.M. WKRG has learned that the woman is dead. No names or any other information have been released yet. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and will have more updates here and a live report on News 5 at 5:00 PM.

