Veterans Outpatient Clinic on Track

The director of the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System based in Biloxi told Mobile area veterans plans are on course for a new outpatient clinic in Mobile.

The long awaited facility is to be built in Tillman’s Corner at Rangeline and Halls Mill Roads. It is planned to be about twice the space of the current clinic on Springhill Avenue. Anthony Dawson gave an update on the plan at a Veterans town hall meeting at Government Plaza in Mobile on Wednesday.

Veterans had the chance to sound off about healthcare and other benefits issues. While Dawson reported the agency has about a 98 percent record of scheduling primary care appointments for veterans within 30 days, some vets argue it’s longer, follow up care that is suffering.

One veteran also suggested for Mobile area veterans, emergency care is non-existent. Onrie Brown says if local veterans have to use a private emergency room in the immediate area, they are then billed and VA doesn’t pick up the tab. He urged making emergency space at the new outpatient clinic.

Congressman Bradley Byrne is working on legislation that would give veterans options. His ‘Full Choice’ legislation would allow veterans eligible for healthcare benefits to show their card at any healthcare provider they chose, and VA would pay the bill.