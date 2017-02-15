Take 5: The Melting Pot

RECIPE:

2 oz. White Chocolate

5-6 slices Bananas

1/2 tsp Dulce de Leche

1 tsp. 151 Rum for Flambé

1/2 sprinkle Cinnamon

1. Melt chocolate in bowl until melted, stirring every 15-20 seconds.

2. Place banana slices in the bottom of warm fondue pot.

3. Pour chocolate over the bananas.

4. Add dulce de leche and stir gently.

5. Flambé with 151 rum. Sprinkle cinnamon into flames to create “sparkle effect.”

6. Keep fondue warm over low heat.

