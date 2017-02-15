Sticky Bandits; CAPTURED

Gwendolyn Brown, was arrested in another part of Florida but it’s what police investigators say she did to these two banks that left them in a sticky situation.

“It’s baffling, I have no idea why you would do that, I have never seen that before,” says investigator Joshua Hudson.

Even investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are trying to figure out why it appears Gwen Brown damaged ATM’s by using a glue stick.

“She tried a couple of transactions and when they failed she proceeded to damage the ATM with a stick of super glue,” says Hudson.

Although she wasn’t able to withdraw any money from denied bank cards, the damage left behind cost a pretty penny.

“She did not make off with any money all the attempted cards she tried to use were denied, the beach community bank ATM was right at a thousand dollars, at the coastal bank and trust it was right at 2-thousand dollars,” says Hudson.

Investigators say Brown wasn’t alone, they say Daniel Asano was with her on January 21st, while she was putting glue in the machines.

“Just a path of destruction in their wake, between, vehicle burglaries to vehicle thefts, to ATM’s,” says Hudson.

The duo was caught today at a motel by a Jacksonville Florida police officer who recognized them.

They are facing several felony charges in the Southeast.