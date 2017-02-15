School Officials Showcase Career Training

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

You have probably seen Alma Bryant High School before but you may never have seen it like this, it’s getting fresh eyes today. A group of local officials were taken by bus to tour different signature academies at Alma Bryant and one other stop in the Mobile County Public school system. School officials say this what they do on a regular basis to get kids ready after they graduate. Often events like these are derided as just “dog and pony shows.” School officials though were using just those word saying this is absolutely not a dog and pony show.

“No this is what we do every day, we’re teaching our students the skills they need to be successful in various industries like welding here at Bryant or aquaculture, or culinary arts,” said MCPSS Academy Coordinator Kristi July. Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl says this helps him with job and company recruitment. A tour like this helps local officials talk about what schools are doing to help a potential workforce.