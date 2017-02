Prichard, AL (WKRG)

Prichard Police officers are investigating following a police chase that ended in a fiery crash. It happened Tuesday evening around 10 PM.

A suspect was driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 45 near the I-65 interchange. The suspect’s car crashed into a utility pole.

Highway 45 was shut down for several hours while the wreck was cleared and the utilities were repaired. We’re awaiting more information from Prichard Police.