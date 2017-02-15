Police Investigate Shooting In Mobile Terrace

WKRG Staff
cody-road-shooting
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting in Mobile Terrace tonight. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. One person was hurt, but we don’t know the victim’s condition. Mobile Police have not released any other details at this time.

