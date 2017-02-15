Pet Owners Beware, Coyotes Active in Orange Beach

O’Malley the cocker spaniel is one lucky little dog. “We let the dog out to go to the bathroom,” says owner Dakota Wilson. “Fifteen, twenty minutes go by and you just heard him scream like a noise a dog would make when it was in trouble.”

What Wilson saw next would scare anyone. “By the time I got out there I saw about three coyotes and they were, one of them had him and the others were circling and they were taking him back off into the woods.”

That was the latest encounter between pets and coyotes in the Wood Glen and Lauder Place subdivision off Canal Road but it wasn’t the only one according to Orange Beach Wildlife Manager Wade Stevens. “One pet did end up missing and is presumed to have been killed and another pet was slightly injured in that incident.”

In a place where nature and people enjoy a lot of the same space, Stevens says encounters like this are always a possibility. “All the wonderful, beautiful, diverse nature that we get to enjoy in Orange Beach is a great thing and it’s always going to be that way but you have to remember there is going to be a wild side to that.”

O’Malley has all but forgotten his close call. He has two puncture wounds as reminders. “If you have small animals I see it as being a bad problem because they are looking for food they are hungry,” and anything they can catch, is on the menu.

Stevens says some tips that will help avoid a close encounter with a coyote include not feeding your pet outside and if you do, be sure not to leave pet food outside. Also, don’t leave a pet unattended in an unfenced yard. If you do have a run in with a coyote he says, yell or make noise that usually makes them run the other way.