New Alabama Attorney General Confirms Governor Bentley Investigation to Continue

(MONTGOMERY) – Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall released the following statement concerning the status of the Attorney General Office’s investigation of Governor Robert Bentley.

“In his letter of November 3, 2016, Attorney General Strange requested that the House Judiciary Committee cease active interviews and investigation until necessary related work of the Attorney General’s Office has been completed,” said Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.

“After meeting with the staff of the Special Prosecutions Division of the Attorney General’s Office concerning the status of a possible investigation of Governor Bentley, I have determined to recuse myself from the aforementioned related work and have appointed former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks to serve as supernumerary district attorney leading the investigation.

“Ellen Brooks has a long and distinguished legal background, including 35 years in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office where she served as District Attorney from 1993 to 2014. Ellen is an experienced prosecutor handling a variety of matters throughout her career and I am confident she will ensure that all the facts are pursued in this investigation.

“After I took the oath of office, I pledged to the people of Alabama that my first priority as Attorney General would be to determine if my recusal from a possible investigation was necessary. Over the following 48 hours, I met with my special prosecutions staff, made the decision to personally recuse, and I appointed Ellen Brooks to lead the investigation. I believe this course of action fulfills my commitment to the people that this matter be handled thoroughly and fairly.”