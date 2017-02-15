Investigators Refocus Efforts on 36-Year-Old Cold Case

It’s been a 36-year wait for justice for the family of Sandra Williams. She was found dead on September 11, 1980.

“I feel the same as I did the day that it happened. It hurts. It never ends,” said Williams’ mother Virginia West.

For decades police have not been able to make an arrest, but the case was reopened last year when Williams’ sister brought it to the attention of state investigators.

“It’s been a long time coming and she needs to rest. Those beautiful green eyes of hers, that pretty smile and that brown hair. It’s time for her to rest,” said Judy Barfield, Sandra’s sister.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on a dead-end street in Toulminville, miles away from her apartment on Azalea Road. Investigators say she was raped and stabbed.

Detectives have been re-testing DNA in the case, technology that wasn’t available to officers when the crime happened.

But investigators are also hoping to re-interview witnesses. However, they are having challenges tracking down people that may have also lived in the Summer Tree Apartments.

“There were a lot of people back then that probably weren’t talked to. Sandra’s friends or neighbors, people who lived in Summertree Apartments back in 1980. I’d like to talk to anyone that lived there,” said Sgt. Rusty Hardeman.

Mobile Police can be reached at (251) 208-1759.