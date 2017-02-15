Caught on Camera: Burglar Sneaks Into Gulf Shores Home, Walks Out with TV

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — A break-in at a home in Gulf Shores was caught on a surveillance camera, showing the burglar walking out of the back door with a big screen television.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Rex Potter. Coincidentally, Potter was recently arrested on an unrelated charge.  As of Wednesday afternoon, Potter is in the Baldwin County Jail.

Beach house break-ins in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are a problem in Baldwin County during the winter months.  News 5’s Pat Peterson will delve deeper into the problem tonight on News 5 at 5:00 & 6:00.

