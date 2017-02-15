Catapult found on US Mexico border wall used to launch drugs

DOUGLAS, Ariz. – (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Arizona have found a device on the border they believe was used to smuggle drugs.

They say they found a catapult along the fence on the U.S.-Mexico border in Douglas, Ariz.

Agents believe it was being used to hurl bundles of marijuana into America from Mexico.

Douglas station border patrol agents recently seized two bundles of marijuana they say were catapulted across the border.

Mexican authorities seized the dismantled catapult system and border patrol agents took possession of the marijuana that weighed more than 47 pounds.

