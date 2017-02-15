BREAKING: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Wilmer After Standoff

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:
Matthew Ryan Wood (left), scene of the murder in Wilmer (right)
Matthew Ryan Wood (left), scene of the murder in Wilmer (right)

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — A suspect in the murder of a Georgia teen found dead in Wilmer last year has been arrested.

Matthew Ryan Howard was apprehended by Mobile County Sheriff Deputies after barricading himself inside his home in Wilmer on Wednesday afternoon.

Howard is a suspect in the murder of Eric Woods, an 18-year-old from Georgia, who was found dead in December.  Howard’s body was discovered near the railroad tracks north of Moffett Road before Glenwood Farms Road in Wilmer.

wilmer-dead-bodyThe body was so badly decomposed that authorities had to use the victim’s clothes to help identify him.

Howard has a criminal history that include arrests for burglary, criminal trespassing, theft of property, and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

News 5 will have more on this story coming up on News 5 at 5:00 & 6:00.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s