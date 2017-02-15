BREAKING: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Wilmer After Standoff

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — A suspect in the murder of a Georgia teen found dead in Wilmer last year has been arrested.

Matthew Ryan Howard was apprehended by Mobile County Sheriff Deputies after barricading himself inside his home in Wilmer on Wednesday afternoon.

Howard is a suspect in the murder of Eric Woods, an 18-year-old from Georgia, who was found dead in December. Howard’s body was discovered near the railroad tracks north of Moffett Road before Glenwood Farms Road in Wilmer.

The body was so badly decomposed that authorities had to use the victim’s clothes to help identify him.

Howard has a criminal history that include arrests for burglary, criminal trespassing, theft of property, and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

