Spanish Fort Library Forced to Shut Down

A watery mishap on Monday forced city officials to temporarily close the Spanish Fort Public Library.  Fire suppression sprinklers activated, saturating the computer lab.

Officials said no books were damaged in the incident.  But library staff and volunteers worked to rearrange things while fans and dehumidifiers were brought in to help get rid of the moisture.

People wanting to visit the library were surprised to find out it was closed on Tuesday.

So far, officials have not put a dollar amount on the damage.  They hope to reopen as soon as possible.

