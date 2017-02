Three escaped inmates are on the run this morning.

The men escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center, in Morgan County, Monday night.

James Brown is serving a 99 year sentence for Manslaughter.

Michael Morrison is serving a 20 year sentence for Burglary.

Jonathan Kennedy is serving a 20 year sentence for Fraud.

If you know where any of these men are, contact the Alabama Department of Corrections or your local authorities.