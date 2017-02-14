Prichard Police Searching for Murder Suspect

Following a drive-by shooting that resulted in a man’s death over the weekend, the Prichard Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a potential suspect.

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kendrick Cordell Jones as the suspect. Prichard PD advises that he is considered “armed and dangerous”.

Homicide detectives determined Jones as the main suspect in the shooting Saturday afternoon on Hale Street. 25-year-old Marion Awudu was found dead after being shot in the face.

Jones has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple robbery and assault charges dating back to 2011. Jones has been arrested 12 times in the past five years in Mobile County.

If you have information about Jones or his whereabouts, please contact Prichard Police at 251-452-2211 or email them at info@thecityofprichard.org.

