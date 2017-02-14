Pensacola Police Officer Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police Officer has been arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident on Friday night.

Officer Jeffrey Scott McGaughey is charged with first-degree battery, second-degree trespassing and first-degree obstructing justice for the reported incident at a home in Pensacola. The victim was not injured in the altercation.

According to the arrest report, McGaughey forcefully entered the apartment of a 17-year-old male victim. McGaughey allegedly pushed the victim through the apartment and onto a bed. The victim made an attempt to call 911 on his cell phone, but McGaughey allegedly grabbed the phone and hung up as the victim was on the bed.

Outside the apartment, McGaughey was in an alleged confrontation with the property’s landlord, Elmer Melton. Melton reportedly made several attempts to get McGaughey off his property, but McGaughey responded with obscenities. When two Pensacola police officers arrived on scene to calm McGaughey down, the confrontation continued, and multiple witnesses heard McGaughey shout to Melton that he could “die on his property too.”

Pensacola Police are reviewing body cam footage on the two officers who responded to the scene.

McGaughey’s charges are all misdemeanors. He was initially held in the Escambia County Jail without bond, but had a bond hearing Monday morning.