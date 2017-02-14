Nude And Lewd Behavior Forces Beach Camping Ban

PERDIDO KEY, FL- The Perdido Key area at Gulf Islands National Seashore is one of the most popular beach destinations on the central Gulf Coast.

But over the years, the park’s primitive camping area has become a popular place for public nudity and lewd behavior. Last year, more than 50 people were cited for indecent behavior at the camping area.

The camping area has also become an eyesore. Campers are leaving behind piles of trash and beach supplies. The mess, along with the reports of lewd behavior, have forced rangers to suspend primitive camping inside the park.

New rules and regulations will be put into place and overnight guests will probably be required to buy a camping permit before rangers re-open the area.

The primitive camping ban does not impact the park’s developed campgrounds.