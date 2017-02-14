New Impeachment Resolution Filed Against Gov. Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAKA) – A new impeachment resolution will be passed around the house today, accusing Governor Robert Bentley of mismanaging campaign funds and more.

According to Rep. Corey Harbison, the resolution may not be brought to a vote today. It may depend on the amount of support.

Harbison did not sign the original impeachment resolution, but says lawmakers need to address the “cloud” hanging over the state.

The original impeachment resolution was filed last year by Rep. Ed Henry. The impeachment committee proceedings were halted by former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange after he sent a letter that his office was doing similar work.

Since that letter, Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate by Gov. Bentley and former Marshall County District Attorney Steve Marshall was appointed to the Attorney General position.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Marshall said he was not aware of any investigation into the Governor’s Office, but would recuse himself if there is an active investigation.