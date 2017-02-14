Couple Married 70 Years Celebrate Their Love Every Day

Valentine’s Day often gets lost in chocolate, flowers, and balloons. While a simple card may be enough to put a smile on your face, the day is all about the love. Few people know about love better than Cecil and Daniel Dennis–who have been married more than 70 years.

“Actually we met along a blind date,” said Daniel A. Dennis, Jr. “Our friend, who worked at the Merchant Bank at that time, asked her to go out with me.”

“The other guy came to the door and he was shorter, and Dan, of course, was taller,” said Cecil Dennis. “When I first saw him I thought, well I hope the tall one is one I’m to go out with [Cecil laughs] because I’m pretty tall myself.”

The two met during World War II. Daniel was in the Navy, stationed within the U.S. After the war, they got engaged in May of 1946. The small wedding was held right here in Mobile in December of 1946.

They say life is like a roller coaster with ups and downs, but sticking together helped them through it all. These two haven’t done anything extra special for Valentine’s Day in years because they say they honor their love every day. So what’s the secret to a long, happy marriage?

“I listen to her. [Cecil laughs] Everything she says. She’s the boss.”

“You know he’s kidding don’t you? No he’s kidding, we work it out together. (We) have goals and set the goals and work together to meet those goals and that’s quite an accomplishment when you can.”

It seems they’ve been meeting those goals for 70 years and counting. It’s keep a family of two children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.