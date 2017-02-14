Coroner: Former Spanish Fort Student Died from Seven-Story Fall Out of Hotel Window

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKRG) — The New Orleans Coroner has released the following statement on the death of former Spanish Fort student athlete Cole Whaley, the 20-year-old who died in New Orleans on Saturday.

“According to NOPD reports, the decedent fell through a closed 11th story hotel window and landed on the ground in an outdoor area located on the 4th floor near the hotel’s pool. Findings from the autopsy performed by my office on Mr. Whaley reveal injuries consistent with reported circumstances including multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage.”

“Mr. Whaley’s preliminary cause of death is classified as ‘blunt force injuries.’ The final cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending toxicology test results.”

Whaley was attending the University of Southern Mississippi after graduating for Spanish Fort High as an honor student and athlete.

“The University was informed Saturday morning of the death of one of our students, Cole Whaley,” said Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students. “We are all saddened by this tragedy, and are reaching out to his family, friends and loved ones to offer our prayers and support.”

Student Counseling Services (SCS) at Southern Miss is offering support for those affected by Whaley’s death. SCS can be reached at 601.266.4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 601.606.4357 (HELP).